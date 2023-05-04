Bears rookie PFF grades from 2022 college season
The Chicago Bears added 10 new rookies to the roster during the 2023 NFL draft, including some impact players who could contribute immediately.
The Bears selected offensive tackle Darnell Wright in the first round before adding defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on Day 2. Chicago found great value on Day 3 with running back Roschon Johnson, wide receiver Tyler Scott, linebacker Noah Sewell, cornerback Terell Smith, defensive tackle Travis Bell and safety Kendall Williamson.
Every single one of the Bears’ draft picks posted elite Relative Athletic Scores (RAS)2023 NFL draft: RAS scores for new Bears rookie class. But how did they grade out at Pro Football Focus during the 2022 college season?
Here’s a look:
OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee (Round 1, Pick 10)
USA Today Sports
Grade: 70.5
DT Gervon Dexter, Florida (Round 2, Pick 53)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 65.1
CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (Round 2, Pick 56)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 76.6
DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (Round 3, Pick 64)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 67.3
RB Roschon Johnson, Texas (Round 4, Pick 115)
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Grade: 82.0
WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (Round 4, Pick 133)
USA Today Sports
Grade: 72.1
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon (Round 5, Pick 148)
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 71.4
CB Terell Smith, Minnesota (Round 5, Pick 165)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Grade: 81.5
DT Travis Bell, Kennesaw State (Round 7, Pick 218)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Grade: 82.5
S Kendall Williamson, Stanford (Round 7, Pick 258)
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 67.7
