Bears rookie pass rusher Trevis Gipson has talent to contribute quickly

1. He should have been drafted in the fourth round.

2. He was playing out of position at Tulsa.







It's very possible that the latter impacted the former. The Bears traded up in the fifth round to draft Gipson at No. 155 overall and they've been very decisive with their plan for him – he's going to be a 3-4 outside linebacker in Chicago.



Many of the "tweener" pass rush prospects in the NFL Draft play in different fronts in college than they do when they transition to the NFL. In Gipson's case, he played in a three-man front at Tulsa, but was used more as a five-technique on the line of scrimmage. With the Bears, he'll be in a base 3-4 defense, but playing a different position on the edge.

You don't have to watch a lot of tape to understand why Bears general manager Ryan Pace and defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano want to use Gipson on the edge. At 6'6 ⅜" and 261 pounds, he has an 81 ¼" wing span that can't be taught and his lengthy frame doesn't give him a lot of leverage when he lines up in tight spaces on the line. He's better off using that length on the edge and, in my opinion, his best college tape came when he was lined up wide.







Realistic rookie expectations: Gipson is a bit of a project because he's switching positions and he certainly hasn't been helped by COVID-19 shutting down offseason practices. But the Bears aren't asking him to start right away. They have Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn to rush the passer. Gipson has the talent to contribute as a rotational player and perhaps he can provide an occasional spark off the bench. His college production doesn't lie. Gipson had 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in his final two seasons at Tulsa.



