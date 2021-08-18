Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins will undergo back surgery

There’s been a lot of concern surrounding the status of Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who had missed every practice of training camp with a back injury.

We finally have news, but it’s not good news.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Jenkins will have back surgery and “the goal is to get him back this season.”

Coach Nagy announced that Teven Jenkins will be undergoing back surgery today saying, "The goal is to get him back this season." — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 18, 2021

When the Bears signed veteran left tackle Jason Peters following Saturday’s preseason game, there was a belief the move was made in conjunction with Jenkins’ back injury. And that seems to be the case.

The Bears had tried treatments and had hoped to avoid surgery with Jenkins, but there was no avoiding it.

Still, Nagy said it “sounds very, very positive.” Nagy explained once surgery happens “things should be fixed and pretty good.”

