Bears rookie OT Darnell Wright accidentally trained for WR conditioning test

Earlier this week, Bears general manager Ryan Poles praised rookie tackle Darnell Wright as he “absolutely crushed” his conditioning test before training camp — “like he didn’t even break a sweat.”

Turns out it was for a good reason.

Wright told reporters he was actually training for the wide receiver conditioning test before training camp, which includes more cardio and distance runs. Then he realized he was preparing for the wrong test.

Wright said he lost about 16 pounds while conditioning, but he didn’t lose muscle mass. Now, he feels quicker and more powerful heading into his rookie season.

As for acing that conditioning test, Wright said Poles sent him the following GIF:

#Bears Darnell Wright says Ryan Poles sent him a GIF after he crushed the conditioning test.

We asked him what GIF ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Gl5I6XWWq1 — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) July 28, 2023

Wright was the Bears’ top draft selection this offseason, where he’ll contribute immediately as the team’s starting right tackle. His job is simple: Keep quarterback Justin Fields upright, which is easier said than done in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire