Bears rookie minicamp: Matt Nagy deemed close COVID-19 contact

Nagy won't be in person for Justin Fields' first practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears head coach Matt Nagy will participate in this weekend’s rookie minicamp virtually after being deemed a close contact to a family member who tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

The team’s rookie minicamp will run Friday-Sunday at Halas Hall and Nagy will still be able to view workouts and communicate virtually, he just won’t be there in person. Meetings are already virtual, per the NFL’s protocol, and Nagy will still lead those meetings.

The Bears head coach is not fully vaccinated yet, in between his first and second shots.

With teams limited to five tryout players this year due to the pandemic, there won’t be as many players at rookie minicamp, which means practices will be somewhat limited compared to normal years.

Still, this weekend will mark the first time rookie quarterback Justin Fields takes the field in a Bears practice uniform and Nagy will have to watch via a screen. After drafting Fields, Nagy spoke about Fields’ need to command a huddle, which will be one of the first priorities this weekend as the quarterback did not huddle in Ohio State’s offense. Fields will still have the support of the rest of the coaching staff on the field and Nagy will return in-person when he is cleared.

