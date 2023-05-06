Bears rookie minicamp: Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens rotated between 3-tech, 1-tech

The Chicago Bears kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday, where their top defensive tackles in Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens saw their first on-field action at Halas Hall.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock, Dexter and Pickens rotated between the three-technique and one-technique spots. But Pickens saw more reps at three-tech, an indication that’s where the Bears envision him.

Pickens exploded off the ball and blew up the offense’s plan on several occasions. Dexter was initially quick off the ball but slowed down as practice continued. He did bat down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Dexter and Pickens are both versatile defensive linemen who will factor into the defensive line rotation with Justin Jones and Andrew Billings. For head coach Matt Eberflus, he wants to see how they get off the ball and disruption this weekend during rookie minicamp.

“I want to see movement. I want to see get off. I want to see disruption,” Eberflus said ahead of Friday’s practice. “We’ll be able to see that, the athleticism. Being a good D-tackle—we’ve had some good ones—it’s the ability to stay on your feet and stay alive on the play. Obviously, pass rush up the middle is going to be important. When you have a dominating force inside of there, or when you have two really good players in there, that helps you in a lot of ways. That helps you in your run defense, that helps you in your pass rush right up the middle. So we’re enthused by having those guys in there.”

The Bears had one of the league’s worst run defenses from a season ago, and Dexter and Pickens will both be integral in stopping the run heading into 2023.

