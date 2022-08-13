Bears rookie LB Jack Sanborn has two takeaways vs. Chiefs

It’s all about the Chicago Bears rookies during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. But it’s not Jaquan Brisker making the biggest impact on defense — although he’s certainly been a standout — it’s undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Sanborn has come away with two takeaways in the second half against the Chiefs, including an interception of quarterback Shane Buechele at Kansas City’s 40-yard line. That set up quarterback Trevor Siemian’s 12-yard touchdown pass to running back Trestan Ebner.

Two defensive series later, Chiefs running back Derrick Gore coughed up the ball, and Sanborn recovered it on the Kansas City 20-yard line. That led to a 20-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

But his impact is more than just those takeaways. Sanborn has been all over the field, where he’s racked up multiple tackles both on defense and special teams and also has a pass breakup.

Sanborn was a highly-touted undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, and he’s definitely making a case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

List

NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs View 36 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire