Bears rookie Larry Borom getting reps at right tackle in practice

The Chicago Bears have been battling injuries at the tackle position since training camp, and it’s carried over into the regular season.

Most recently, there have been concerns at right tackle after Germain Ifedi suffered a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. Elijah Wilkinson was a solid backup in place of Ifedi. But he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of last Sunday’s game, which pushed Lachavious Simmons into the lineup. Simmons was a disaster, and he was eventually replaced by Alex Bars, who fared better.

The big news this week was the return of fifth-round rookie Larry Borom returning from injured reserve. Borom suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, which sidelined him for six games.

Borom was spotted working at right tackle during Thursday’s practice, which is an indicator that he could suit up Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. That’s encouraging news considering Wilkinson remains on the COVID list.

#Bears OT Larry Borom (75) looked to be working at right tackle as he returns from an ankle injury. Teven Jenkins (76) was also spotted at practice, though he’s not participating. pic.twitter.com/MiA7fbdrpL — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 28, 2021

Earlier this week, offensive tackle Jason Peters said second-round rookie Teven Jenkins would be returning within the next few weeks. Jenkins missed all of training camp with a back injury, which required surgery. Matt Nagy remained hopeful that Jenkins would return at some point this season.

Jenkins was spotted at practice on Thursday, although he wasn’t participating.

