Bears rookie Kyler Gordon reflects on preseason debut vs. Seahawks

Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon made his preseason debut Thursday night against the Seahawks, which served as a bit of a homecoming for the Washington native.

Gordon, who grew up around Seattle and attended the University of Washington, had a group of family and friends in attendance.

“It was extremely exciting,” Gordon said. “It was super nice to have everyone there supporting me, and seeing my family out there and my friends, I just really appreciated that.”

Despite the excitement of his first NFL action, Gordon said he was locked in on the game.

“I really wasn’t that nervous,” he said. “I was more excited to be on the field and do something. Just having an opportunity to get out there, it was what I was waiting for.”

Gordon, who’s been playing both outside and in the slot, played nickel cornerback during Thursday’s game. Despite some tackling issues, Gordon was all over the field and showcased his speed and instincts, which included an almost-sack on Geno Smith.

“The game flow was nice,” Gordon said. “I felt comfortable. It wasn’t anything crazy; nothing too fast for me.”

While Gordon played exclusively at nickel during Thursday’s game, head coach Matt Eberflus said Gordon will continue to split time outside and in the slot.

“We’ll look at putting him on the outside and still keeping him on the inside,” Eberflus said. “We really like him on the inside, but certainly he’s going to play on the outside too.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire