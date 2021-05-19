Running back Khalil Herbert transferred from Kansas to Virginia Tech for the 2020 season and the decision worked out well for him.

Herbert averaged 7.6 yards per carry while running for 1,183 yards and 14 touchdowns during his lone year with the Hokies and he also got a chance to return kickoffs regularly. He averaged 26.9 yards per return in that role and the combo put him on track to be selected by the Bears in the sixth round.

The latter role is one that could help his chances of making the Bears roster this year and making an impact once the season gets underway. Cordarrelle Patterson left as a free agent this offseason and that leaves the returner job open in Chicago.

“I’m trying to help out the team any way possible, whether it be any type of special teams or on offense,” Herbert said, via the team’s website. “But kick return is something I pride myself on and I know it can affect the game to start out drives and help the offense to get field position. It’s something I’ve been talking to [special teams coordinator Chris Tabor] about. I feel like I’ll be able to help the team out in that way.”

With David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, and Damien Williams also on the depth chart, special teams work figures to be vital to Herbert’s chances of sticking in Chicago and a returner role would fit right into that bid.

Bears rookie Khalil Herbert feels he can help Bears as a kick returner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk