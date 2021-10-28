Bears rookie Khalil Herbert becomes new fantasy football favorite

Bears rookie Herbert becomes new fantasy football favorite originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert is having a stellar first season and is quickly becoming popular in fantasy football after filling in for injured running backs David Montgomery and Damien Williams.

In his first career start against the Green Bay Packers, Herbert scored his first NFL rushing touchdown, a 1-yard run on the Bears' opening drive. He finished the game with 19 rushes for 97 yards. Just a week later, Herbert ran all over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the latest 38-3 loss and became the first player to rush for 100 yards this season against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Over the last three games, Herbert's 272 yards rushing are third in the NFL, sitting behind Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (359) and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (305).

With Week 8 approaching, Good Morning Football host Kay Adams thinks that Herbert should be in everyone's fantasy lineup, especially after the Bears did not take Montgomery off the injured reserve on Wednesday.

"It's Khalil Herbert in a runaway for me," said Adams via Good Morning Football's Twitter account.

Herbert will start Sunday against Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers if Montgomery remains sidelined.

