What Bears rookie Justin Fields has to say ahead of first NFL start

The moment everyone has been waiting for is here: Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday when Chicago faces the Browns in Cleveland.

With Andy Dalton sidelined with a bone bruise in his knee that has him “week-to-week,” it’s Fields time to shine — and perhaps even take hold of the starting job on a permanent basis.

This week, Fields will get the opportunity to prepare as the starter, including getting reps with the first-team offense and a game plan tailored to his style of play.

Fields met with the media for the first time as the Bears’ starting quarterback, and here’s everything he had to say:

Fields on his readiness for his first NFL start

“I think I’m ready. I’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time,” Fields said. “My mindset doesn’t change. I’m still going to have to play my football and prepare the best I can — get a lot of practice reps and study, study, study and get more comfortable and confident with the plays and stuff like that.”

Fields describing his reaction to learning he's starting Sunday

“I think I had a good idea that I might start, so I wasn’t really surprised by it,” he said. “Just kind of focused and trying to get prepared for Sunday."

Fields on his stoic demeanor

“I used to not be this way,” Fields said. “I definitely learned from past experiences — past first starts. I still remember my first start in high school, I was as nervous as can be. I think being more this way — just being stoic and even-keeled — just keeps my mind calm and allows me to think more.”

Fields on how his teammates have helped him

“Just practicing with them every day,” Fields said. “I think they have a lot of trust in me. Them having my back and having confidence in me that I’m gonna go out there and execute — that’s kind of kept me comfortable and kept me poised and confident.”

Fields on the benefit of a full week of practice

“It’s definitely going to help me,” Fields said. “More than last week, of course, getting reps with the offense instead of just working with the scout [team] offense. It’s definitely going to have me more prepared this week, and I’m excited.”

Fields on his mindset heading into his first start

"I believe everything happens for reason,” Fields said. “So we might not know what that reason is now, but I guess we’ll find out as time goes on.

“Every time I go in, I have that mindset (that it’s an opportunity to win the job). Of course I’m going to go out there on Sunday and play my best and just try to come out with the win, and that’s my main focus. My main focus isn’t winning the starting job. I think that’s going to come with time.”

Fields on putting the work in

"[There's] a lot of stuff to learn and a lot of stuff to get better at," Fields said. "So, of course, I was excited to watch the tape and excited to see where I could improve. I was glad to watch it."

Fields reflecting on his journey to this point

"It means a lot," Fields said. "If you told me seven, eight years ago that I'd be in this position, I probably wouldn't believe you. But as time went along, I got more comfortable and I guess my goals kind of got bigger and bigger. Around this time last year, I had an idea I could be in this position right now, so actually seeing myself in this position, being able to start on Sunday, it's amazing."

