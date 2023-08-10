Bears rookie Gervon Dexter getting opportunity to learn from Yannick Ngakoue

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

Bears rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has been one of the standouts during training camp, where he’s consistently making plays. Dexter has been notably impactful bringing interior pressure, which caused issues for quarterback Justin Fields and the first-team offense on Thursday.

Following the addition of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, Dexter expressed a desire to learn from the eight-year veteran.

“I’m ready to go back and pick his brain right now,” Dexter said Tuesday. “He is a great guy. Even coming to the room, he introduced himself. You can tell he’s a great leader. He’s a great guy as well. He has all the tools, so I’m definitely super eager to go in there and pick his brain.”

Dexter got an opportunity to do just that.

Following Thursday’s practice, Ngakoue was spotted working with Dexter on pass rush moves. And it sounds like Dexter was getting a tutorial of Ngakoue’s famous cross-chop.

While Ngakoue is expected to have a huge impact on the team’s struggling pass rush, there’s also the added benefit of how he can help the young players on the roster, including Dexter and fellow rookie Zacch Pickens.

More Latest Bears News

8 takeaways from Day 13 of Bears training camp

Bears are hoping to get RG Nate Davis back soon

Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 13

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire