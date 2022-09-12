Bears rookie Dominique Robinson shares how he beat Trent Williams for a sack

Bears rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson made a strong impression in his first NFL start, where he played a huge role in the defense containing a talented 49ers offense.

Robinson was responsible for 1.5 of Chicago’s 2.0 sacks, including one that was a huge momentum shifter at the start of the third quarter.

With San Francisco’s offense looking to take a two-touchdown lead on Chicago, Robinson made a big play. On third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Robinson broke free of 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and to get home on quarterback Trey Lance, along with teammate Roquan Smith.

San Francisco had to settle for a field goal, which happened to be their last points of the game. The Bears, meanwhile, scored three consecutive touchdowns in the second half.

Turns out, the sack was the result of some good preparation by Robinson.

Robinson told Bear Report’s Zack Pearson that, after watching film, he picked up on a tendency from Williams. Robinson said he saw that Williams would kick his left foot twice when it was a pass play. And Robinson was able to use it to his advantage.

Robinson was the standout performer for the Bears in their upset win, where he earned the highest grade from Pro Football Focus at 89.8. The exciting thing is Robinson remains a raw talent having only played the position for two years. The best is yet to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire