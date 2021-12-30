Bears rookie Dazz Newsome has a special punt return ritual

Bears rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome is among the players who’s gotten valuable reps over the last couple of weeks after the team was hit by COVID-19 and injuries.

Newsome, who’s seen extended time at receiver, also specializes as a punt returner. And with Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant sidelined with a concussion for the last two weeks, Newsome has gotten an opportunity to return punts.

His most impressive punt came last Sunday, when he returned one 28 yards to set up a Bears touchdown against the Seahawks.

Newsome’s teammate Darnell Mooney told reporters that Newsome has his own ritual before he does out for punt returns, and it’s awesome.

“To the crib on me. To the crib on three.”

It’s the opposite way. To the crib on me . To the crib on 3. https://t.co/0Elvx6QDq5 — Dazz Newsome (@dazznewsome05) December 29, 2021

Newsome’s improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates and coaches, and the expectation is he’ll have a chance to serve as a real contributor next season.

“I would say he’s one of the most improved players that we have and I’ve seen that throughout the season—on scout team and going against these guys,” wide receivers coach Mike Furrey said. “His confidence of playing the game, his savviness of playing the game, he’s a football player.”

