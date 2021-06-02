Bears rookie Dazz Newsome breaks collarbone in practice

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Bears rookie receiver Dazz Newsome broke his collarbone in practice Tuesday. Coach Matt Nagy announced Newsome will be out “a little while.”

Newsome will undergo surgery Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

It was a “clean break,” per Pelissero, so Newsome’s prognosis is eight weeks. That should put him back at around the start of training camp.

The Bears made Newsome a sixth-round choice out of North Carolina.

In four college seasons, Newsome caught 188 passes for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns in 43 games. He also averaged 11.1 yards on 48 punt returns, including a 75-yard touchdown against Syracuse in 2018.

As a junior in 2019, Newsome set career highs with 72 receptions, 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last season he followed with 54 catches for 684 yards and six scores.

Bears rookie Dazz Newsome breaks collarbone in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

