Bears rookie Caleb Williams supports DJ Moore at football camp

The Chicago Bears drafted a good one in Caleb Williams. Not only is a good player, but he’s also a great human being. Williams seems to be very interested in supporting his teammates — both on and off the field.

This past weekend, Williams attended a football camp hosted by wide receiver DJ Moore at Deerfield High School. It is a nice gesture by a new teammate. It also shows that Williams is willing to go out of his way to be a good friend.

While there were plenty of reports that tried to paint Williams in a negative light during the pre-draft process, it hasn’t taken long for those to be proven false as Williams has already been a positive force in Chicago.

At Deerfield High School at the D.J. Moore camp that my son is participating in. Caleb Williams showed up…#Bears pic.twitter.com/tX8bjviAuK — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 2, 2024

The Bears are going to rely on Williams and Moore a lot in the coming years. For most of it, Moore is going to be a high-end receiver available to help Williams and his development. Being friends off the field will certainly make it easier for them to build chemistry on the field.

Character matters in this sport and Williams and Moore seem to have it. For Williams, he’s the quarterback so he’s relied on to lead the franchise in more ways than one. Williams seems to be willing to do that and then some. Going above and beyond seems to be easy for Chicago’s new rookie QB.

