Bears rookie being sued for alleged NIL violation

Gervon Dexter Jr., a rookie defensive lineman for the Bears, is being sued by Big League Advance Fund (BLA) for a violation of Florida's NIL statutes, according to Jason Morrin.

Dexter Jr. allegedly possessed an active NIL deal past his collegiate eligibility, which is a violation of the NIL and Florida statutes. The terms of his deal with BLA was $436,485 for NIL services and 15% of his pre-tax NFL earnings for 25 years to BLA.

Dexter signed an NIL deal with BLA in 2022. Alleged terms: $436,485 to Dexter ↔️ NIL services and 15% of his pre-tax NFL earnings for 25 years to BLA. pic.twitter.com/lY1T1cuIJB — Jason Morrin (@Jason_Morrin) September 2, 2023

Dexter is arguing his deal unlawfully extends beyond his time in college, and BLA granted him an unlawful deal in the first place.

His stance, officially, is that the "Agreement violates the NIL Statute, the NCAA’s rules and regulations, and the University of Florida athletic department’s rules, regulations, and by-laws," according to the case.

The Bears drafted Dexter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Florida.

