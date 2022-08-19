The Bears are rolling Justin Fields out, and that’s very good news

Doug Farrar
·1 min read
As part of the journey to greatness for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears’ new coaching staff — led by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy — should do everything that former head coach and offensive “mastermind” Matt Nagy didn’t do. One of those things would be to have Fields roll out before he throws — because although Nagy didn’t call a lot of rollouts for Fields in 2021, Fields still was able to show that he was quite good when he did so.

When I wrote this year’s “Best NFL quarterbacks for every type of throw” piece, Fields’ success on designed rollouts was clear. In fact, he was perhaps the NFL’s best quarterback (admittedly, with a very small sample size) when he did it.

So, it’s nice to see the Bears letting Fields get outside the pocket, as he did on this pass to tight end Cole Kmet against the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

