Bears rolling, up 14-0 at halftime

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Bears have had hot first halves in prime time before.

But this one looks like it might hold up.

They’re up 14-0 at halftime over the Vikings, bullying their NFC North rivals in every way.

They picked off Kirk Cousins just before the half, and also collected a fumble and limited the Vikings to 77 yards of total offense.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Trubisky threw a pick but has otherwise been very good, completing 12-of-14 passes for 92 yards, and rushed for another 37.

It’s similar to their first half in the opener against the Packers, when Green Bay came back for a 24-23 win. But Cousins is no Aaron Rodgers, as he’s 7-of-13 for 57 yards and the interception, an anemic 4.4 yards per pass attempt.

What to Read Next