Bears rolling, up 14-0 at halftime

The Bears have had hot first halves in prime time before.

But this one looks like it might hold up.

They’re up 14-0 at halftime over the Vikings, bullying their NFC North rivals in every way.

They picked off Kirk Cousins just before the half, and also collected a fumble and limited the Vikings to 77 yards of total offense.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Trubisky threw a pick but has otherwise been very good, completing 12-of-14 passes for 92 yards, and rushed for another 37.

It’s similar to their first half in the opener against the Packers, when Green Bay came back for a 24-23 win. But Cousins is no Aaron Rodgers, as he’s 7-of-13 for 57 yards and the interception, an anemic 4.4 yards per pass attempt.