Bears’ Rodney Adams made strong impression vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears faced off against the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game, but it wasn’t an overall encouraging performance in a 41-15 blowout on Saturday at Soldier Field. But there were a few players who stood out in a good way.

Our Bears player of the game is wide receiver Rodney Adams, who for the second consecutive week has come down with an impressive catch that helped move the chains.

For the second straight week, Adams led the Bears in receiving. He had 89 yards on three receptions, which included this beauty of a catch-and-run for a 73-yard touchdown from Andy Dalton.

Adams has made a strong case for a roster spot. But with final roster cuts just over a week away, Adams is trying not to think about it.

“I mean, I don’t want to,” he said. “But I’m trying to get 100% better every single day. I’m not thinking about 10 days ahead. What’s the challenge tomorrow? What’s the challenge the next day ? I’m not thinking 10 days ahead, I’m thinking, ‘What’s going to happen tomorrow?’”

If Adams can stack a third straight solid preseason game, it’ll be hard to argue against not giving him a spot on this team.

