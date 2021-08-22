Bears’ Rodney Adams celebrates birth of daughter with TD celebration

Rodney Adams celebrates birth of daughter with TD celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears wide receiver Rodney Adams had a baby girl Friday night and a 73-yard touchdown catch Saturday afternoon.

“Man, it was -- amazing isn't even the word,” a beaming Adams said Saturday after the Bears’ 41-15 preseason loss to the Bills. “Having her yesterday, coming out and scoring a touchdown for her and my wife. Man, it's crazy. It's crazy."

Brexleigh Michelle Adams arrived Friday night and Adams got about five hours of sleep on a hospital couch before heading to Soldier Field Saturday morning where he continued his fight for a spot on the Bears’ 53-man roster.

"I mean, it wasn't (comfortable), but having a little girl next to you? Nothing else matters,” Adams said.

But when it comes to his job security, the 73-yard touchdown he caught over Bills cornerback Siran Neal definitely matters. Facing 1-on-1 coverage on the outside, Adams got a step on Neal and then went up and over him to haul in the pass from quarterback Andy Dalton. The receiver managed to stay on his feet and scampered the rest of the way for a much-needed score. At that point, the offense had delivered just one first down and zero highlights.

“He made a heck of a catch,” Dalton said. “That's two weeks in a row that he's made a catch like that going over somebody and making a big play for us.”

When Adams got to the end zone, he celebrated both the touchdown and the birth of his daughter by rocking the football like a baby.

"That was the rocker right there,” he said.

Adams, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, but only appeared in one game for the Vikings and has yet to catch on a roster elsewhere. He was on the Bears’ practice squad in 2020, but is making a strong push to earn a roster spot over Riley Ridley and Javon Wims, both former Bears draft picks. In each of the last two weeks, Adams made a catch that sparked a sluggish offense.

And yet, nothing has quite the same impact as what happened Friday night when Adams and his wife welcomed Brexleigh into the world.

"She's good. She's healthy. Baby and (wife) are healthy. Passed all of her tests today,” Adams said. “So going back to a beautiful family."