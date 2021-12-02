Bears' Robert Quinn wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month award

Robert Quinn wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL recognized Robert Quinn’s outstanding defensive play on Thursday by naming him the NFC Defensive Player of the Month一 and he did it with only three games, since the Bears’ bye fell in November.

Over the month, Quinn notched 5.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and one forced fumble. That includes Quinn’s breakout 3.5 sacks against the Ravens. That was only the third time since 1988 that a Bears player was credited with more than three sacks in a game. It was also one sack shy of Richard Dent’s franchise record of 4.5 sacks in a game. Quinn currently ranks tied-for-fourth in the NFL with 11 total sacks.

This is Quinn’s first NFC Defensive Player of the Month Award, and the first for the Bears since Eddie Jackson won in November 2018.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!