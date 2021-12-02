Bears' Robert Quinn wins award as he tries to redeem 2020 season

Robert Quinn on award: 'Just trying to redeem myself' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Robert Quinn is not a man who likes to talk, let alone boast, about his play. So when the Bears pass rusher addressed the media following his recognition as the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for November, he brushed off the award.

“Well, from last year, just trying to redeem myself, personally,” Quinn said. “It’s great to be recognized for one month. If I go cold the rest of the year, I’m sure y’all will forget about this month.”

That was a big reason why Quinn dismissed the recognition. He played well in November, but what matters more to him is playing well in December and beyond.

“It’s all about consistency,” Quinn said. “See if I can do it this weekend and the following weekend and, again, that’s how I just keep football simple, keep life simple. Stay focused on what’s in front of you, don’t try to look too far into the future because, well, then you forget to live in the present. So I like to just stay where I am, keep my feet grounded.”

Whatever Quinn is doing, it’s working. He’s continued to make an impact on the field, even with Khalil Mack off the field. Quinn’s 11 sacks on the year currently rank tied for fourth across the entire NFL.

The Defensive Player of the Month honor was the first of his career, and the first for any Bears defensive player since Eddie Jackson in 2018.

