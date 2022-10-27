Bears' Robert Quinn trade was about future in more ways than one

Bears trading Quinn was about future in more ways than one originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke Wednesday after the team traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, there was a common theme.

"My job is to do what’s best for this organization not only now, but in the future," Poles said at Halas Hall.

The future.

The Bears' decision to trade Quinn less than 48 hours after a 33-14 beatdown of the New England Patriots was about life beyond 2022. In several ways.

It starts with the fourth-round draft pick in 2023 that the Bears received from the Eagles in exchange for Quinn. At the moment, that pick sits at No. 133 in the draft. It can only get better from here.

In trading Quinn, the Bears also saved around $10.5 million in cap between this season and next. Poles has set the Bears up to have around $125 million in salary cap space this upcoming offseason.

Quinn's time with the Bears was always running out. Even if the Bears elected to keep him past the Nov. 1 trade deadline, it was almost certain they would have cut him in the offseason as his salary ($13.9 million) was unguaranteed in 2023.

But arguably more important than the draft capital acquired and money saved is the playing time the Bears now have to give to players they believe could be part of the long-term vision.

At age 32, Quinn was not.

"I really do trust in [Trevis[ Gipson, he’s had a good start to the season; [Al-Quadin] Muhammad, he’s brought intensity and toughness to that group; and even young [Dominique] Robinson has flashed, he tipped that ball that Roquan got the other day and has a promising future and I think he’s going to continue to trend upwards."

There it is again. Promising future.

On the season, Quinn has played 68 percent of the defensive snaps for the Bears. Gipson, 25, and Robinson, 24, have played 44 and 38 percent, respectively. Kinglsey Jonathan, 24, has only been active for two games but also figures to get a look now.

With Quinn gone, expect Gipson, who has arguably been the Bears' best pass rusher this season, to soak up a decent about of the snaps, with Robinson filling in the rest.

So far this season, Gipson leads the Bears in pressures (16) and is Chicago's highest-graded pass rusher, per Pro Football Focus. He has played 59 fewer pass rush snaps (112) than Quinn (171) this season. Gipson has a win rate of 15.0 percent, which also leads the team. Quinn's win rate was second among defensive linemen at 10.1.

Robinson is the Bears' second-highest graded pass rusher among defensive linemen, per PFF. In 92 pass-rush snaps, Robinson has five pressures and a win rate of 6.0.

In two games, Jonathan registered only five pass-rush snaps and zero pressures.

Muhammad is the interesting part of the equation. The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Bears last offseason, but he has no guaranteed money due next season. So the Bears could cut bait with him if they don't feel he's part of the plan after this season.

In 119 pass-rush snaps this season, Muhamad has 11 pressures and a 7.1 win rate. So while most of Quinn's snaps will go to Gipson and Robinson, Muhammad could also get a little more work.

By trading Quinn, Poles signaled he remains intently focused on his long-term plan for the Bears. He loved Quinn as a player and a person. It can't be overstated how important the 32-year-old edge rusher was to the locker room.

But he wasn't part of Poles' vision for the Bears' future. In trading him, Poles not only acquired draft capital and more money for a critical offseason but also freed up playing time for Gipson and Robinson, two players he hopes are vital pieces to what he is building.

The Quinn trade was about life far beyond 2022. What that life looks like, however, is still too far away to come into focus.

