How Bears' Robert Quinn has taught Braxton Jones and Dominique Robinson

Robert Quinn proved last season that he is still one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league. With rumors swirling earlier this offseason about Quinn’s future with the Bears following the Khalil Mack trade, it’s understandable why the team kept him on the roster. In Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams’ defense it’s expected that they’ll try to pressure the quarterback with as little blitz help as possible, so having a bona fide defensive end is important.

There’s another benefit, though. With Quinn in the building, the Bears’ younger players can learn as much as they can from him. When asked if he was taking the time to coach up Braxton Jones, a fifth-round who’s been thrust into the starting offensive line unit, Quinn quipped:

“Nope, ain’t my job. It ain’t my job to do that.”

Regardless, Quinn has taught by example.

“I was so glad for him to come back so I could watch and learn from him,” said Dominique Robinson. “He has been a help to me.”

Robinson is a toolsy pass rusher filled with upside, but he transitioned to defensive end from wide receiver in college, so he still has plenty to learn. One of the things that has impressed Robinson the most about Quinn at practice is how he attacks linemen, forcing them to make their move first. Of course seeing Quinn’s effective cross chop move is impressive, too.

Robert Quinn gets the strip sack using the jab/cross chop/club vs the blocker's low-setting hands! #passrush #bears pic.twitter.com/nBFmpxe2pv — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 23, 2020

“I was trying it before he got here,” said Robinson. “I did it a couple times and was like, ‘That’s not me.’ Watched him do it and I was like, ‘Ok, I see what I was doing wrong. I wasn’t attacking the tackle the way I was supposed to.’ I tried again, and I used it yesterday, and it kinda worked a little bit. So I’m like, ‘Ok, I see progress in this.’ I’m not going to throw it all the time, you know I’m gonna do what I do, but when the time comes I’m gonna work that move.”

Robinson gets to watch that move from afar, but Jones has experienced it up-close and personal.

“The first time he hit me with his signature it was like, ‘oh dang, it’s for real,’” Jones said.

Jones said he hasn’t been intimidated when facing off against Quinn, but maybe something like awe.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just the quickness of it,” Jones said about repping opposite Quinn. “Going against maybe a rookieー no offense to any of the rookies or anything like thatー they’re just not as quick to the point. He’s really quick to the point. He’s on you like that.”

It’s clear the work has paid off for each of the rookies. When we first saw Jones go up against Quinn, it was no contest. Quinn blew right by him. As the days have gone on, Quinn of course still wins several reps, but Jones has held his own and even stonewalled Quinn a few times. Robinson has shown growth as well, looking outright dominant in 1-on-1 drills at times.

The biggest test for each of the rookies will be this Saturday when the Bears take on the Chiefs in their first preseason game. They’ll have the opportunity to show what they’ve learned against a real opponent, in real game action. After that we’ll see if they’ve got to hit the books again, or if they’re ready for more advanced material.

