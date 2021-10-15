Bears, Robert Quinn restructure contract for salary cap relief

Bears restructure Quinn's contract for cap relief originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have tended to ongoing payroll issues by restructuring the contract of linebacker and edge rusher Robert Quinn.

Citing an unnamed source, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday morning that the Bears are creating $3,512,500 in cap room with the restructuring. Terms beyond that have not been reported yet.

As noted by Rapoport, the Bears previously had only $800,000 of cap room and the restructuring moved $30.93M into future caps.

Quinn is signed through the 2024 season and was set to have a cap hit of $16 million for the 2022 season, per a report from Pro Football Talk. The number attached to that hit stood to rise should the Bears decide to let go of Quinn this coming off-season, but the likelihood of that has decreased with improved play from Quinn coming off a disappointing debut season in Chicago.

Quinn has 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through the first five weeks of the 2021 regular season. Quinn's 4.5 sacks are tied for the 10th-best mark in the league, just behind Khalil Mack's six sacks. Mack and Quinn are the only teammates with sack totals inside the top-10 of the league.

