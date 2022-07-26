Bears DE Robert Quinn has reported to training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears will be without one of their defensive leaders in linebacker Roquan Smith when they open training camp. But the good news is they’ll have one of their other defensive stars in edge rusher Robert Quinn.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Quinn reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday for the start of training camp.

Quinn was absent for the entirety of Chicago’s offseason program, including the mandatory portion of minicamp. There’s been speculation about Quinn’s future with the Bears, which has included reports that Quinn wants out of Chicago.

A number of teams made it known they were interested in Quinn during the pre-draft process, but general manager Ryan Poles shut down the possibility. But things can always change.

The Bears traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack earlier this offseason, leaving Quinn as the top guy off the edge. It certainly helps that Quinn is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, where he set a franchise single-season sack record.

Trevis Gipson and newcomer Al-Quadin Muhammad are the other top options at defensive end, and they’ll both be competing for the starting job opposite Quinn.

