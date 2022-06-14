Bears DE Robert Quinn not present for first day of mandatory minicamp

Bears star pass rusher Robert Quinn was not present as Chicago kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall on Tuesday.

It doesn’t come as a surprise after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Quinn wasn’t expected to attend the mandatory portion of the team’s offseason program.

Rapoport noted that Quinn is training on his own away from the team.

Quinn skipped the entirety of the voluntary portion of Chicago’s offseason program. Head coach Matt Eberflus previously said he expected Quinn, along with Al-Quadin Muhammad, to be present at mandatory minicamp.

Robert Quinn was not present at mandatory minicamp today. #Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will be speaking with reporters shortly. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) June 14, 2022

There has been speculation about Quinn’s future with the Bears this offseason, including a report that “Quinn wants out of Chicago.”

While teams have inquired about Quinn’s availability dating back to the NFL draft, the Bears remained steadfast in their insistence they would not be trading Quinn. But that could certainly change.

Eberflus is expected to address Quinn’s absence when he meets with the media shortly.

