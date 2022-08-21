Bears DE Robert Quinn lands at No. 48 on Top 100 Players of 2022

After a rough first year with the Bears, defensive end Robert Quinn rebounded in a huge way for Chicago’s defense during the 2021 season. So it’s no surprise to find him earning multiple honors.

Quinn has landed at No. 48 on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2022, which marks his second time being honored on the list.

Quinn is coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career, where he set a Bears franchise single-season record with 18.5 sacks. He tallied 12 sacks in the final eight games, recording at least a half sack in 14 of 16 games. Quinn was voted to the Pro Bowl and named second-team All-Pro.

With the Bears in the middle of a rebuild, there’s been plenty of speculation about Quinn’s future in Chicago, including trade reports. But, for right now, Quinn is preparing to play the 2022 season with the Bears, where he’ll be the top guy off the edge following the departure of Khalil Mack.

List

10 takeaways from conclusion of Bears training camp View 10 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire