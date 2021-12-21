Bears' Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are headed to the Pro Bowl

Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are Pro Bowlers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears' playoff hopes might be dashed, but for two players there will be a game in late January.

Pass rusher Robert Quinn and returner Jakeem Grant will both play in the Pro Bowl.

And you never know, with injuries some more Bears might get the nod.

For Quinn, it's his third career Pro Bowl. Quinn is having a break out season in Chicago after a rough debut in 2020. He already has 14 sacks on the season, the second highest total of his career and there are still four games to play.

“Well, from last year, just trying to redeem myself, personally,” Quinn said in early December after winning the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month award. “It’s great to be recognized for one month. If I go cold the rest of the year, I’m sure y’all will forget about this month.”

Quinn is also in striking distance of Richard Dent's franchise single-season sack record of 17.5.

Grant is headed to his first Pro Bowl, but was named an All-Pro in 2020. After being traded to the Bears in early October, Grant has had an unquestioned impact on the Bears' return game.

Grant returned a punt 97-yards against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, an NFL record.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is being held in Las Vegas and will be played on February 6, 2022.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!