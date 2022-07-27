Bears DE Robert Quinn doesn’t want to be traded

There’s been a lot of speculation about Bears defensive end Robert Quinn’s future in Chicago. There were reports that Quinn wanted out, and it wasn’t helped by him skipping the entire offseason program, including mandatory minicamp.

But Quinn reported for training camp and participated in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, an indication that all things are good on the Quinn front…at least for now.

Quinn met with the media for the first time this summer, where he was asked out his decision to skip mandatory minicamp. Quinn explained his decision had to do with taking care of his body and preparing mentally for the new year.

Naturally, there were questions about potential trade speculation given the reports that surfaced this offseason. Quinn said he doesn’t expect to be traded, but he also acknowledged the business of the NFL.

“I expect to be here,” Quinn said, “but if not, that’s out of my control.”

Quinn was asked to clarify if he wants to be in Chicago.

“Yeah, I never expected to go anywhere,” he said.

Quinn is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, where he set a franchise record for single sacks in a season with 18.5. Following the Khalil Mack trade, Quinn is now the top guy off the edge.

Following a slew of moves by new general manager Ryan Poles, it’s fair to wonder if there might come a time this season when he finds it prudent to trade Quinn to a contending team.

But for now, Quinn is preparing to play for the Bears this season.

“I have been traded twice,” Quinn said, “you kinda get tired of moving.”

