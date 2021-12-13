Bears' Robert Quinn dissed by Davante Adams after sack celebration

Davante Adams disses Quinn after using Rodgers celly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Early in the first half, when there was still hope that the Bears could pull off an incredible upset against the Packers at Lambeau Field, Robert Quinn came up with a great sack of Aaron Rodgers. After being mocked by Rodgers in Week 6, then saying he didn’t regret mocking the Bears, Quinn opted to to take one of Rodgers’ iconic celebrations and use it against him.

“He’s been doing that his whole career,” Quinn said after the game. “I don’t know, I just think it’s kinda funny to do it. Nothing real一 State Farm, whatever it was he was doing.”

Quinn is referencing Rodgers’ title belt celebration, which was used liberally in State Farm’s “discount double check” ad campaigns.

But one of Rodgers’ teammates apparently didn’t think it was very funny, or very wise either.

Question….when has mocking the belt ever worked out well?? Lol — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 13, 2021

Adams is right. Rodgers got the last laugh by coming alive from the second quarter, through the end of the game. He finished with 29-37 passing for 341 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!