Bears’ Robert Quinn breaks Richard Dent’s single-season sack record

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn made Bears history with his sack of quarterback Mike Glennon during Sunday’s home finale against the Giants.

Quinn has amassed 18 sacks, which has set a new franchise record for a single season. That breaks the previous record set by Hall of Famer Richard Dent, who had 17.5 back in 1984.

Quinn has also surpassed Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (17.5) for the most sacks in the NFL this season.

18 SACKS for Robert Quinn! He now leads the NFL in sacks and has set a new single-season franchise record for the @ChicagoBears. #DaBears 📺: #NYGvsCHI on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/QSdKkRCLgx — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Following a disappointing season, Quinn has bounced back in a huge way, including earning a Pro Bowl nod. Quinn entered Week 17 with 17.0 sacks, the second most in the NFL, 41 tackles, including 17 for a loss, 19 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Quinn was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, where he logged 5.5 sacks, 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

