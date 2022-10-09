Bears risers, fallers after tough loss to Vikings in NFL Week 5

Bears risers, fallers after heartbreaking loss to Vikes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Halfway through through the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings, it looked like this column would be filled with 52 fallers (Josh Blackwell was going to get a pass for his solid special teams play). But the Bears proved once again that they’re a second half team, and provided one of the most exciting, if not ultimately disappointing, finishes in recent memory.

RISERS

Whatever the Bears unlocked with Darnell Mooney in Week 4 carried over to Week 5. Mooney once again made a big impact in the passing game, and did well to create separation with his route running. He also single-handedly sparked the Bears after they weren’t able to get anything going, in any phase of the game, throughout the first half. With just under two minutes to go in the second quarter, Mooney made a spectacular diving one-handed catch for a 39-yard gain. It set up a David Montgomery touchdown three plays later and allowed the Bears to feel better about themselves heading into halftime.

VELUS JONES JR.

Jones Jr. had a disastrous NFL debut in Week 4, when he didn’t play a single snap on offense and muffed a punt late in the game to essentially seal the Bears loss. He put that behind him over the following week of practice and was oozing confidence heading into Sunday’s game. He expected to finally get into an offensive huddle, and saw himself scoring a touchdown with his first career catch. That’s exactly what Jones Jr. manifested on the Bears’ first drive of the third quarter, which pulled the Bears within one score of the Vikings in a game that seemed lost in the first quarter.

JUSTIN FIELDS

There have been many questions about Justin Fields and his ability to lead the Bears over the first four games of the season, but Fields did his best to will the team to victory against the Vikings. He was decisive with the football, he was excellent at evading the pass rush, and he put his full playmaking ability on display. The numbers still don’t pop off the page with 15-21 passing for 208 yards and one touchdown, but on a day where the offense was completely ineffective through most of the first half, Fields’ box score seems almost heroic. Most importantly, he didn’t make any mistakes.

FALLERS

ENTIRE FRONT SEVEN

The Bears entered this game with the worst run defense in the league. Their pass rush was nearly as bad, and struggled to create meaningful pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Neither of those things changed against the Vikings. Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries and added two touchdowns. Cousins was completely unbothered as he set a Vikings record by starting the game with 17-consecutive completions. Cousins finished 32-41 for 296 yards and one touchdown, with a rushing touchdown too. He was only sacked once. They played better in the third quarter, but when the team finally clawed back to take the lead, the defense folded when they were needed most. They couldn’t get off the field and allowed five third-down conversions on the Vikings’ game-winning touchdown drive.

DANTE PETTIS

The Bears have been looking for anyone to step up as a consistent No. 2 wide receiver behind Darnell Mooney, and Pettis has been given as much of an opportunity as anyone. He’s done well to get open for Justin Fields, and Fields trusted Pettis enough to throw him the ball twice. But Pettis dropped each of his targets. The first would’ve given the Bears a first down on a 3rd-and-15 play, and possession deep in Vikings territory. Instead, the Bears had to settle for a field goal. The second was less consequential, since Sam Mustipher was flagged for a holding on the same play, but it still didn’t help Pettis instill any confidence in him. We’ll see if Velus Jones Jr. begins to eat into Pettis’ snap count.

