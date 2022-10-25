Bears risers, fallers after big win over Patriots in NFL Week 7

Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.

RISERS

JUSTIN FIELDS

For a year and a half, we’ve been waiting for Justin Fields to put together a consistent 60-minute performance. On Oct. 24, 2022, in his 17th career start, Fields finally delivered. From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, Fields was the best player on the field, and made play after play to lead the Bears offense to their best game of the year. He worked through his progressions well, threw accurate balls and kept the Patriots defense off balance as a rusher. Luke Getsy deserves some credit for adding plenty of designed runs and for sprinkling in more rollouts and moving pockets, too. Fields ended his night 13-21 for 179 yards, 1 passing TD and 1 INT, with 14 carries for 82 yards and 1 rushing TD. He had several spectacular scrambles, but his best play may have come on a simple screen pass that went for a touchdown. It started pre-snap when Fields recognized a Patriots blitz and audible to a screen pass, the perfect blitz beater. After the snap, Fields knew he was going to contend with instant pressure, adjusted his arm angle, and took a big hit as he got the ball to Khalil Herbert. Braxton Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown blocked the play well, and Herbert obviously executed well to score, but it all started with Fields.

MICHAEL SCHOFIELD

When Cody Whitehair went down in Week 4, the Bears offensive line lost its most consistent player. The team moved Lucas Patrick over to left guard to try to replace him, but Patrick was a liability in pass protection and was allowing pressure at an incredible 19% rate, second most among all guards. After the mini-bye the Bears opted to move Patrick to center and inserted Schofield into the starting lineup at left guard. He appeared to be the missing link on Monday night. Even after Patrick left the game with an injury, the line played its best game all season and helped Justin Fields have his best game, too.

Story continues

JAQUAN BRISKER AND KYLER GORDON

Over the first six weeks of the season, each rookie defensive back had made his fair share of mistakes. Brisker had been caught with his eyes in the wrong place repeatedly in run defense, and Gordon had been picked on at times in pass defense. On Monday night, each man held his own and appeared to use the extended break to make great strides on the field. Brisker was second on the team with seven tackles. Gordon had none, but that’s mainly because he did his job well in pass coverage. Most importantly, each rookie came away with his first career interception. It was a big growth game for two players who figure to be cornerstones on defense for years to come.

FALLERS

LARRY BOROM

While the interior offensive line played better against the Pats, Borom took a step back. Coming into the game, Borom had been the team’s most reliable lineman in pass protection, surrendering only four pressures in 69 true pass set opportunities. Matthew Judon put a clinic on Borom on Monday night, however. Judon used a variety of moves to keep Borom off balance, and finished his night with 2.5 sacks, two more TFLs and a pass defended. Development for young players is never a straight line, and Borom has shown he can rebound from bad games, but things won’t get any easier for him next week when the Bears take on the Cowboys, who lead the league with 29 sacks.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!