Bears' Richard Hightower to join NFL head coach accelerator program

Bears coach to join NFL head coach accelerator program originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will send one of their coaches to the NFL’s Coach Accelerator Program. The team announced on Wednesday that special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will participate in the program later this month at the Spring League Meetings in Minneapolis.

The program is designed to take minority coaches who are considered to have “high potential” to become a head coach one day, and help them build relationships and increase exposure with owners and executives around the NFL.

“Richard is a valuable asset to our Chicago Bears. He is an outstanding leader, teacher and communicator,” said Matt Eberflus in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about his opportunity to represent the Chicago bears in the NFL accelerator program. He is ready to take the next step to becoming a head coach.”

Hightower has 16 years of NFL coaching experience including three with the Bears. Hightower was an assistant special teams coach in 2016. Hightower took the special teams coordinator job with the 49ers in 2017 and worked in that capacity through 2021. He joined Eberflus’ staff as special teams coordinator in 2022.

In addition to the networking opportunities, the NFL has workshops for the participants to help them develop “executive leadership skills and Business of Football acumen.”

The NFL started the Accelerator Program last year and Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams participated. No participants from last year’s program were hired in the most recent cycle of head coach openings.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.