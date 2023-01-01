Bears RG Teven Jenkins doubtful to return with neck injury

The injury woes continue for the Bears after right guard Teven Jenkins exited Sunday’s game against the Lions with a neck injury.

The Bears have ruled Jenkins doubtful to return. Michael Schofield has replaced Jenkins at right guard.

Jenkins made his return to the lineup this week after suffering a neck injury against the Eagles in Week 15, where he was loaded on a stretcher and carted off the field for precautionary reasons.

Chicago’s offensive line has struggled this season, but Jenkins has been the bright spot after converting from tackle to guard this season. Now, the Bears are down their best offensive lineman, where pass protection was already an issue.

It’s another tough break for Jenkins, who’s had his injury concerns since being drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

