Bears RG Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury vs. Eagles

The Chicago Bears were already battling injuries heading into Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But they lost two starters within the first four plays.

That included right guard Teven Jenkins, who suffered a neck injury on that first offensive series. A cart was brought out for Jenkins, and he was placed on a stretcher with his neck in a brace. The team announced he’s been ruled out for the game.

According to Mark Grote, Jenkins was “laying flat on his back as they carted him off of the field” and “was speaking to and responding to the medical experts.”

Teven Jenkins was laying flat on his back as they carted him off of the field. He was speaking to and responding to the medical experts. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) December 18, 2022

Jenkins, who moved from tackle to right guard, has been Chicago’s best offensive lineman this season. Jenkins was replaced by backup Michael Schofield at right guard.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown also exited in the first series, and he’s being evaluated for a concussion. He’s questionable to return.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire