Bears rework Kyle Fuller's contract to clear 2020 salary cap space

Bryan Perez

The Bears reworked cornerback Kyle Fuller's contract on Saturday in an effort to free up salary cap space entering the 2020 NFL offseason, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The terms of Fuller's reworked deal haven't been released. He signed a four-year, $56 million contract with $18 million guaranteed prior to the 2018 season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Bears need all the salary cap help they can get. Prior to the Fuller news, Chicago ranked in the bottom six teams in projected cap room for 2020. Assuming veterans like CB Prince Amukamara, WR Taylor Gabriel and OL Kyle Long all return, the Bears will have roughly $10.5 million in cap space.

By comparison, the Texans are expected to have over $117 million in cap room. The projected league average entering Week 17 is $49.8 million. The 2020 salary cap is expected to be between $196.8 million to $201.2 million

The Bears will be playing free agency from behind, even if they make some difficult veteran decisions over the next couple of weeks. 

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears rework Kyle Fuller's contract to clear 2020 salary cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to Read Next