The Bears reworked cornerback Kyle Fuller's contract on Saturday in an effort to free up salary cap space entering the 2020 NFL offseason, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

With an eye towards creating cap space in 2020, several players had their contracted reworked yesterday, the final day to make use of 2019 space:

* 49ers C Weston Richburg

* Eagles DE Brandon Graham

* Eagles G Isaac Seumalo

* Saints DE Cam Jordan

* Bears CB Kyle Fuller









— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 29, 2019

The terms of Fuller's reworked deal haven't been released. He signed a four-year, $56 million contract with $18 million guaranteed prior to the 2018 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears need all the salary cap help they can get. Prior to the Fuller news, Chicago ranked in the bottom six teams in projected cap room for 2020. Assuming veterans like CB Prince Amukamara, WR Taylor Gabriel and OL Kyle Long all return, the Bears will have roughly $10.5 million in cap space.

By comparison, the Texans are expected to have over $117 million in cap room. The projected league average entering Week 17 is $49.8 million. The 2020 salary cap is expected to be between $196.8 million to $201.2 million

The Bears will be playing free agency from behind, even if they make some difficult veteran decisions over the next couple of weeks.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears rework Kyle Fuller's contract to clear 2020 salary cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago