Bears' revamped receiving corps ranked 14th in NFL

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace made revamping the team's receivers his top offseason priority. He accomplished his goal.

From big-ticket wideout Allen Robinson to Trey Burton, the athletic tight end on the cusp of a breakout, Pace surrounded second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the kind of weapons needed to develop into more than just a dink-and-dunk passer. The Bears offense is ready to compete with some of the best in the NFC.

Pace's efforts haven't gone unnoticed. The Bears' overhauled pass-catchers were recently ranked in the NFL's top 15.

The Bears had the league's worst passing offense in 2017 (175.7 yards per game) and its worst receiving corps. That won't be the case this season. Robinson has legitimate No. 1-receiver talent, and Gabriel is one of the better small slot receivers in the NFL. Burton and Adam Shaheen are going to make things difficult for opposing defenses against two-tight-end sets. Chicago might even end up with one of the league's top passing offenses if Kevin White can manage to stay healthy and figure out the pro game. Since being drafted seventh overall in 2015, White has appeared in just appeared in just five games and produced a mere 193 receiving yards.

It's astonishing how much the perception of the Bears' offense has changed in less than three months. There's a lot of pressure on Trubisky to succeed now that transaction season is over.

Pace went all-in on Trubisky when he traded into the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft to select him. He doubled down on that investment this offseason by giving Trubisky all the help any young quarterback could possibly ask for. It looks great on paper, but games are won on the field. We'll find out soon enough whether the Bears can turn a great offseason into a playoff run this fall.