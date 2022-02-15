Bears reunite Justin Fields with Ohio State teammate in Chad Reuter’s new 3-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears have some big needs heading into the 2022 offseason, where new general manager Ryan Poles will have some important decisions to make.

Unfortunately, Poles will only have five draft selections to work with, including no first-round pick after Chicago traded up for quarterback Justin Fields last year. So with just two selections in the first three rounds and plenty of needs, Poles is going to need to make them count.

In Chad Reuter’s new three-round mock draft at NFL.com, the Bears reunite Fields with college teammate wide receiver Chris Olave with the 39th overall selection. It’s best-case scenario, really, especially considering Olave is a highly-touted prospect coming out of Ohio State.

Darnell Mooney is the only dependable wide receiver on the roster heading into 2022, as Allen Robinson is expected to depart in free agency. Surrounding Fields with offensive weapons is going to be key for getting this offense on track, and what better way than bringing in Olave, someone he thrived with at Ohio State.

Granted, it would take a miracle for Olave to fall to the second round at pick No. 39. But it’s nice to imagine the possibility.

With their second selection — No. 71 overall — the Bears addressed another position of need with Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

Poles made it clear that the offensive line will be a focal point this offseason. There are plenty of questions on the offensive line, ranging from tackle to interior linemen.

Faalele played primarily at right tackle with Minnesota, which presents an interesting option for the Bears at tackle. With Larry Borom currently occupying that right tackle spot, they could move Borom to right guard and plug in Faalele at right tackle. Again, it all depends on Poles’ evaluation and vision for the offensive line.

