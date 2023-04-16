Bears reunite Justin Fields with former college teammate in PFF’s new mock draft

The Chicago Bears have the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re in a prime position to land a top talent when things kick off April 27 in Kansas City.

Chicago has a slew of needs to address on the roster, most notably in the trenches. Defensive tackle, edge rusher, offensive tackle and cornerback should all be on the table with the team’s first selection.

Pro Football Focus released a new mock draft, where Brad Spielberger has the Bears reuniting Justin Fields with his Ohio State teammate in offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 9.

After the first few waves of free agency, one thing seems certain: Whether offense or defense, this Bears pick will be a trench player. Johnson is a versatile offensive lineman with the size and athleticism to play on the inside or at tackle, with his 36 1/4-inch arms landing in the 97th percentile among tackles. The former Ohio State teammate of Bears quarterback Justin Fields started in 2021 at right guard before moving to left tackle, but he’s a perfect fit in this scheme wherever Chicago ultimately puts him, with great movement skills at the second level for Chicago’s outside-zone rushing attack. Johnson’s 85.5 run-blocking grade on outside-zone runs in 2022 ranked sixth among FBS tackles, and that was at a new position on the other side of the offensive line. If he can get more consistent and continue to develop in both facets, he’s the exact type of tackle that Chicago’s new brass covets.

Johnson looks like a franchise left tackle at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and he could very well be the first tackle off the board. In his first season at left tackle with the Buckeyes, he allowed 14 pressures on 449 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

Chicago has shown interest in Johnson, who they’ve hosted for a Top 30 visit. And Johnson listed the Bears as one of the teams he’d like to play for in the NFL. If Chicago was to draft him, it would likely mean Braxton Jones moves to right tackle.

