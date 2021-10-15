Bears restructure Robert Quinn’s contract to free up $3.5M in cap space
The Chicago Bears have restructured outside linebacker Robert Quinn’s contract to free up salary cap space, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Before restructuring Quinn’s contract, the Bears had just $800,000 in cap space. Now, Chicago has freed up $3.5 million in cap room.
Quinn signed a five-year, $70 million deal back in 2020. And while the contract looked like a complete waste last season, as Quinn struggled and finished with a career-low 2.0 sacks.
It looks better this season as Quinn has gotten off to an impressive start through five games, where he has 15 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and anchors a dynamic pass rush duo with Khalil Mack.
The #Bears restructured the contract of pass-rusher Robert Quinn, source said, to create $3,512,500 in cap room. Previously, they had only $800,000 of room and simply needed more to operate. Chicago now has moved $30.93M into future caps.
Chicago restructured Quinn’s deal to give themselves some breathing room with the salary cap should they need to make a move due to injury or otherwise.
The Bears have now moved $30.93 million into future cap.