The Bears were in need of cap space for the rest of this season and they found it by reworking edge rusher Robert Quinn‘s contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has created over $3.5 million in cap space by converting a portion of Quinn’s base salary to a signing bonus.

Quinn is signed through the 2024 season and was set to have a cap hit of $16 million for the 2022 season. That number will rise along with the amount of dead money that would be left on their cap in the event they parted ways with Quinn this offseason.

Quinn has 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through the first five weeks of the regular season.

Bears restructure Robert Quinn’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk