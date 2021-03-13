Bears restructure Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair deals

How Bears are freeing up $23 million in salary cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears had some work to do to get under the 2021 NFL salary cap by Wednesday, the start of the new league year, and they accomplished that with a few swift moves on Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bears are converting the 2021 base salaries of Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair into signing bonuses. The moves free up about $23 million in cap space.

Bears will be saving just over $23 million of salary-cap space this week by converting the 2021 base salaries of LB Khalil Mack, S Eddie Jackson and OL Cody Whitehair into signing bonuses, per sources. The moves will give the Bears more firepower heading into free-agent week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2021

The NFL set the 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million, although the Bears are working with a $189.5 million adjusted cap, which accounts cap carryover from the previous season.

Before Saturday's moves, the Bears were about $19 million over the adjusted cap. By converting Mack, Jackson and Whitehair's salaries into signing bonuses, they are now about $4 million under.

Bears should be about $4 million under after those restructured deals — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 13, 2021

The Bears are looking to make a splash at quarterback this offseason. Saturday's moves are a step in the right direction not only for that, but any moves they could make when free agency opens next week.

