Bears resale ticket prices up 33% from last year, 12th most expensive in NFL

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Chicago Bears this season. So if you’re looking to attend a Bears game this season, be prepared to a pay a pretty penny on the resale market.

We recently examined the average ticket prices for every NFL team, ranking the resale prices from cheapest to most expensive. According to data from our partners at TicketSmarter, the average Bears ticket price on the resale market is $364, which is the 12th most expensive in the NFL. That’s up over $100 last season when the average ticket cost $241 in 2022.

It’s not a surprise that Chicago’s ticket prices are up. While they only won three games last season — including two victories at Soldier Field — there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team heading into 2023.

Justin Fields is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign and is expected to take a step in the passing game thanks to upgrades across the board, including the addition of DJ Moore. The defense made some big improvements and should also improve drastically in what’s a wide-open NFC North.

There are only four NFL teams — the 49ers, Bengals, Cardinals and Rams — who saw their average resale prices drop from the previous season. The other 28 teams, including the Bears, saw increases across the board.

