Bears requesting second interviews with Dan Quinn and Jim Caldwell

The Bears are nearing the end of their search for a new general manager and head coach, and we’re starting to get a clearer picture of some potential favorites to land those jobs.

While the Bears don’t have a GM in place yet, they already have second interviews in place for three coaching candidates.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are requesting second interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was the first coaching candidate to garner a second interview from the Bears, and he’s scheduled to interview on Wednesday. Now, he’ll face some competition from Quinn, Caldwell and perhaps others.

Before joining Dallas, Quinn served as the Falcons head coach from 2015 to 2020. Quinn is a defensive-minded head coaching prospect who boasts 20 years of NFL coaching experience and could certainly be an intriguing option for the Bears, who reportedly were considering hiring Quinn back in 2015 before going with John Fox.

Caldwell served as the head coach of the Colts (2009-11) and Lions (2014-17), and he most recently served as the Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Brian Flores in 2019. Caldwell boasts nearly 20 years of NFL coaching experience, which includes stops as offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens (2013) and quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001), Colts (2002-08) and Ravens (2012).

