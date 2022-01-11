The Bears are continuing to add names to their list of head coaching candidates Tuesday and three popular names in this hiring cycle have joined the group.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have also requested an interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Pelissero also reports that they want to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

All three men have also been linked to the Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy. Leftwich spoke to the team last week while Hackett is set to speak to them this week. The Broncos have also requested an interview with Hackett. Eberflus passed on an interview during the regular season, but Pelissero reports he’s got a Saturday interview scheduled.

Leftwich’s colleague in Tampa Todd Bowles has also gotten an interview request from Chicago. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are also on the list of candidates.

Bears request interviews with Byron Leftwich, Nathaniel Hackett, Matt Eberflus originally appeared on Pro Football Talk