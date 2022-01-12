Bears request interview with Steelers VP Omar Khan

Another candidate for the Bears’ General Manager post has been identified.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has requested an interview with Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan. It’s the first know interview request for Khan in this hiring cycle.

Khan was reportedly in position to be hired as the Texans’ G.M. last year after their search process, but the team changed course at the behest of vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and hired Nick Caserio instead. Khan also interviewed with the Panthers last year.

Khan has worked for the Steelers since 2001 and could also find himself as a candidate to move up a rung in Pittsburgh. A report over the weekend indicated Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert will retire after the draft and Khan could be next in line if he doesn’t leave for another job in the interim.

